Teaching students about the meaning of giving back to the community

Students with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board are taking part in a pilot project that aims to teach them about the value of giving back to the community.

One Grade 8 class from St. Agnes Catholic Elementary School in Waterloo recently took a trip to St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Kitchener to learn about Tiny Home Takeout, an initiative offering meals to those experiencing food insecurity.

“We’re hoping to at least spark an interest in giving back to the community,” said Nada Offak, the special education liaison with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

“Putting themselves in the shoes of other people, and also especially in the presentation we saw today, seeing how impactful that is for everyone including students in our own school community, people who might be their peers or may or may not know about their circumstances,” said Jessica Picassinos, a teacher at St. Agnes Catholic Elementary School.

Students also shared their takeaway from the pilot project.

“It’s just a nice feeling, like we’re helping people in need,” said student Aedrian Ardillaga. “I like it.”

“I think the experience is really nice,” said another student, Locklan Gelata. “We get to help those in need and people who can’t afford their groceries.”

“I think they did a great job,” said Picassinos. “They were very enthusiastic about helping out and made a competition out of it. It was great.”