Team Alberta brings decades-old 'lucky loonie' tradition to Canada Winter Games

One team taking part in the 2023 Canada Winter Games on Prince Edward Island is spreading some luck around the venues -- a tradition that goes back more than two decades for the team's athletes.

Team Alberta's "lucky loonies" tradition dates back to the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics when an Edmonton icemaker snuck a "lucky loonie" into the ice surface. Both the men and women won gold in hockey that year.

This year, each of the young athletes for Team Alberta, like badminton's Anthony Wong, has been given a pair of custom-made lucky loonies to hide somewhere at the games.

“I’ll be honest, I had to keep one for myself. I like the luck,” said Wong. “A lot of our teammates, they want to hide some, just for the other athletes, for badminton. Pass on some good luck.”

Many of the athletes were hiding them Tuesday, careful not to tip off games staff or officials as they tuck them away in the venues.

Alberta’s chef de mission says it’s good fun and might bring a little luck. It's also a great way to foster camaraderie and game spirit.

“For many of these athletes, the Canada Games are their very first multi-sport experience,” said Cam Berwald. “We want them to realize that they’re part of a bigger team here.”

The tradition has helped do just that in every Canada Games over the past decade.

But some wonder what makes the perfect hiding spot.

“An ideal hiding spot would be somewhere where you’re looking but you’re not looking, but also ones that have meaning too,” said Wong. “I think this one [lucky loonie] definitely is going to be somewhere the players will be, but they might not look, so watch out.”

Berwald said it’s a unique way to connect the athletes who are spread out to venues across P.E.I.