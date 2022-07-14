Team Canada men's basketball team to tip off against Argentina in Victoria

Basketball is returning to Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, with tickets on sale Friday for the second round of the senior men's FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 qualifiers.

Led by Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, Team Canada will tip off against Argentina in the first game of the second round on Aug. 25.

The Canadian men finished in the top spot in Group C in the first qualifying round, holding a 6-0 record, while Argentina finished second in Group A, with a 5-1 record.

The World Cup qualifier follows on the heels of last year's Olympic qualifying tournament at the Victoria arena.

"We saw firsthand last summer the passion for basketball not only in the City of Victoria, but across all the surrounding municipalities that make up the Greater Victoria area," said Basketball Canada president and CEO Michael Bartlett in a statement Thursday.

"We’re thrilled to come back later this summer as we continue our journey towards qualifying for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, and ultimately the Paris 2024 Olympic Games."

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said she is "thrilled to host this exciting and important national event in the capital city."

"Our basketball courts in all our parks are one of our most used city assets showing so clearly that Victorians love basketball and will be so excited to have this match take place here," Helps added.

Tickets for the Canada-Argentina game go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are available here.

The Aug. 25 game is scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m.