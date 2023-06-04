Team Canada prepares for Para Hockey World Championships gold medal match against Team USA

The battle for gold is set to get underway in Moose Jaw tonight as Team Canada and Team USA faceoff in the finale of the 2023 Para Hockey World Championships.

Team Canada’s latest performance was a 5-0 shutout against Czechia on Saturday night’s semi final.

Dominic Cozzolino, James Dunn and Zach Lavin were responsible for Canada’s four unanswered goals in the first period, with Cozzolino wrapping up scoring just over a minute into the third period, a Hockey Canada preview read.

The game marked a rebound from the Canadians 3-0 loss against Team USA in the closing of the preliminary round on May 31.

Going into the final game, Canada boasts a 3-1 record while the Americans remain undefeated in the tournament.

Despite having a historical edge over its southern neighbour, Team Canada has not recorded a win against Team USA since Oct. 29, 2021 during a two game miniseries in St. Louis, MO, according to Hockey Canada.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

