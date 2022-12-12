Team Canada roster chosen for World Junior Hockey Championship

Team Canada announced the final lineup for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Monday.

The roster announcement comes after two exhibition games in Moncton, N.B., one of which took place earlier in the day.

Forward Zach Dean of Mount Pearl, N.L. is the only Atlantic Canadian player to make the team.

FORWARDS

Brennan Othmann of Pickering, Ont.

Joshua Roy of Levis, Que.

Logan Stankoven of Kamloops, B.C.

Dylan Guenther of Edmonton, Alta.

Reid Schaefer of Spruce Grove, Alta.

Zach Dean of Mount Pearl, N.L.

Shane Wright of Burlington, Ont.

Connor Bedard of North Vancouver, B.C.

Colton Dach of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

Caedan Bankier of Surrey, B.C.

Adam Fantilli of Nobleton, Ont.

Zach Ostapchuk of St. Albert, Alta.

Nathan Gaucher of Richelieu, Que.

DEFENCE

Nolan Allen of Davidson, Sask.

Olen Zellweger of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

Tyson Hinds of Gatineau, Que.

Brandt Clarke of Nepean, Ont.

Ethan Del Mastro of Freelton, Ont.

Kevin Korchinski of Saskatoon, Sask.

Jack Matier of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

GOALTENDERS

Thomas Milic of Coquitlam, B.C.

Benjamin Gaudreau of Corbeil, Ont.

For more information on the Team Canada lineup, visit Hockey Canada's website.