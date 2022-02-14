Team Canada says decision to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete 'extremely unfortunate'

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) said the decision to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to continue to compete at the Beijing Olympics despite failing a pre-Games doping test "extremely unfortunate."

"The situation that has unfolded with respect to the Russian figure skating athlete’s doping case is extremely unfortunate and sad for the athletes," the COC said in a statement Monday. "The COC is fully committed to clean sport and we firmly believe that no one involved in doping or other corrupt practices has a place in the Olympic movement."

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CA) ruled Monday the 15-year-old Valieva should not be provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned heart drug before the Olympics on Christmas Day.

"While the COC was not permitted to be formally involved in the CAS appeal process, we have been following the details of the case closely and doing what we can to ensure the protection of the interests of Canadian figure skating athletes and all clean athletes," the COC said. "While we trust that the CAS decision was the result of a fair process, we are extremely disappointed with this result.”

Valieva tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine on Dec. 25 at the Russian nationals but the result from a Swedish lab didn't come to light until a week ago after she helped the Russian Olympic Committee win the gold medal in the figure skating team event.

The CAS said the decision, in part, was based the fact Valieva was a minor and was subject to different rules from an adult athlete.

"The panel considered that preventing the athlete to compete at the Olympics would cause her irreparable harm in the circumstances," CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb said.

The ruling had implications for Canada in the team event after placing fourth while the U.S. earned the silver medal and Japan bronze.

The U.S. Olympic Committee said it was "disappointed" with the decision.

"Athletes have the right to know they are competing on a level playing field," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement. Unfortunately, today that right is being denied. This appears to be another chapter in the systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia."

The ruling means Valieva can compete starting Tuesday in the women’s individual competition, where she’s a favorite for gold.

The International Olympic Committee said Monday should Valieva place in the top three in the individual event, there will not be a flower and medal ceremony during the Games.

--with files from the Associated Press