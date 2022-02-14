Team McEwen wins Viterra Championship; heading to Brier

Mike McEwen and his West St. Paul team won the 2022 Viterra Manitoba Men’s Curling Championship on Sunday in Selkirk, Man., with the team now heading to the upcoming Tim Hortons Brier.

The win came after Team Lott conceded to Tim McEwen after giving up a steal of two in the eighth end, giving McEwen, third Reid Carruthers, second Derek Samagalski and lead Colin Hodgson the 8-3 championship victory.

McEwen will now represent Manitoba at the Brier next month in Lethbridge, Alta., after competing as the wild card last season.

Sunday’s victory is the fourth Manitoba men’s title for McEwen, who will be making his seventh Brier appearance.