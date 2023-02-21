Team New Brunswick wins first-ever Canada Games medal in trampoline
Team New Brunswick gained its first-ever Canada Games medal in trampoline during the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Charlottetown.
Fredericton's Dexter Richard and Eric Davis struck gold in the men's synchro trampoline on Monday – claiming the first medal of the games for Team New Brunswick.
“I am so happy to be receiving this medal, we worked hard for it,” said Davis.
The pair finished in first place ahead of Saskatchewan and Alberta respectively to claim the gold medal.
Monday's competition also featured the first-ever karate event in Canada Games history.
Emilee Goodine from Oromocto, N.B., came close to winning a medal in the women’s karate kata, losing in a bronze medal match in Summerside, P.E.I.
Karate resumes Tuesday with the kumite.
Tuesday’s action will also feature biathlon, women’s curling, gymnastics, men’s hockey, long track and short track speed skating, ringette, table tennis and wheelchair basketball.
Results and the games' full schedule can be found online.
-
Calgarians grapple with high food prices even as overall inflation rate slowsFood prices continue to take a big bite out of household budgets, even as the overall cost of living goes down in Alberta and across the country.
-
Loving, sweet cat at Sudbury SPCA shelter looking for a homeThis week on Take Me Home Tuesday, CTV News is featuring Peter, a sweet, loving older cat who is looking for a a forever home home after recovering from some serious medical issues.
-
New fund, apprenticeship rules help Ukrainian newcomers studying at Alberta post-secondary schoolsA new student benefit will help post-secondary institutions provide financial aid to Ukrainian newcomers hoping to study in Alberta, the province announced Tuesday.
-
Heckling, short tempers, filibustering: B.C.'s legislature stalls amid 'wobbly' governanceThe last three days of British Columbia's legislative session have been characterized by heckling, unprepared ministers, and droning monologues as the New Democrats struggle to organize their agenda and draw criticism from Opposition parties.
-
B.C. First Nation says dozens of children died at residential school in Port AlberniA Vancouver Island First Nation now believes dozens more children died at a residential school in Port Alberni than originally thought.
-
Leadership debate held for Green Party of ManitobaA leadership debate was held Tuesday evening for the Green Party of Manitoba, as it looks for a new leader after James Beddome announced last year he wasn't seeking another term.
-
City of Charlottetown hires new Chief Administrative OfficerThe city of Charlottetown has announced Eleanor Mohammed as the new Chief Administrative Officer.
-
Next week's B.C. budget could bring $1B for mental health and addictions: reportB.C.'s NDP government will deliver its 2023 budget next Tuesday, the first with David Eby at the helm – and a new report suggests there will be big spending on mental health and addictions
-
Canada's inflation rate slows, but grocery prices and mortgage interest costs riseFor the first time in a year, Canada's inflation rate slowed to under six per cent last month, coming in at 5.9 per cent, according to Statistics Canada.