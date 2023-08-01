Team Philippines declared winner of Vancouver's annual fireworks festival

A pyrotechnic team from the Philippines is celebrating a dazzling victory after being declared the winner of Vancouver’s annual fireworks festival.

The Honda Celebration of Light announced Tuesday that Team Philippines, represented by Blue Peacock, was voted best in show in both the People’s Choice and Judge’s Competition awards.

The team picked up first place after putting on the final show of the three-night spectacle on Saturday, out-performing teams representing Australia and Mexico.

“Even though each competing country mesmerised attendees with colourful displays during each performance, Blue Peacock was able to prove why they deserved first place honours with a breathtaking burst of colours throughout their performance while also pushing creative boundaries and blowing festival-goers minds,” reads the statement by the event’s organizers.

The 31st Celebration of Light was the first to include a team from the Philippines, organizers said when announcing the 2023 lineup.

Independence Day was the theme of the winning performance, and a video celebrating the July 29 show is now available online.

Team Philippines was honoured as this year’s winner in both the People’s Choice and Judge’s Competition Awards, based on a tightly choreographed performance.

The festival kicked off on July 22 with a “Good Night Out” themed spectacle by Team Australia, represented by Howard & Sons Pyrotechnics.

Team Mexico’s dazzling display on July 26 was centred around “The Time Machine” and put on by Grupo AVACON.

The Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society is the non-profit that oversees that annual event, which an estimated 1.3 million people attend over the course of three nights.

Its co-chair thanked everyone who made the 2023 event possible on Tuesday.

“We’d like to acknowledge the stunning displays by each of the competing teams in this year’s Honda Celebration of Light,” said Michael McKnight in the statement. “As we reflect on what was a truly marvelous three evenings of entertainment, we want to extend a big thank you to all of the staff, volunteers and sponsors who make this event possible – and we also want to thank the hundreds of thousands of people who continue to show their unwavering support.”

Every year, the event brings in more than $206 million in economic activity to Vancouver, according to organizers.