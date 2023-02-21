Team Sask. adds 3 silver medals at Canada Winter Games

Team Saskatchewan followed up its lone bronze medal with three silvers at the Canada Winter Games.

Halle Pipko and Jami Reschke of Regina claimed the team’s first silver medal in the gymnastics trampoline — synchro female event.

Pipko, 17, and Reschke, 15, were in sixth and fifth place following their first (28.100) and second (28.660) round routines, a Team Sask. news release explained.

However, in the final, the two girls pulled off their best routine of the day, scoring 41.100.

After a tiebreaker with Nova Scotia, Team Saskatchewan came away with the second-place finish, while Nova Scotia followed in third.

Team Ontario took the gold after a final routine of 44.930, the release said.

The province’s second silver medal came in the male synchro trampoline event. Saskatoon’s Wilson Reimche, 13, and Connor Wehage, 15, started out in fourth but quickly climbed the rankings through the competition.

Once final scores were posted, Reimche and Wehage ascended to second and claimed the silver with a final score of 42.360.

The pair narrowly beat out the duo from Alberta, who scored a 42.110.

New Brunswick claimed the gold with a score of 43.270.

Saskatchewan added a third silver Tuesday morning following Luca Veeman's second place finish in the male long-track speed skating 1,500m event at the Halifax Oval.

Veeman, Team. Sask.'s flagbearer, posted a time of 1:58:49 behind Alberta's Jalen Doan, who clocked in at 1:57:76.

Bon Lowe (2:02:67) of Saskatoon, Fergus Owen English of Saskatoon (2:03:70), and Daniel Pauli (2:09:42) of Warman finished ninth,11th and 18th respectively.

With one bronze and three silvers, Team Saskatchewan's total medal count now stands at four going into day four of competition.

A great start to Tuesday out in Halifax!



��️ https://t.co/LeECCBfRGP https://t.co/E8HNBYmx9f