Team Sask. claims bronze for first medal of 2023 Canada Winter Games

Team Saskatchewan has claimed bronze for its first medal of the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

Rhiann Arnold of Prud'homme, Sask. had the honour of bringing in the province’s first medal of the games when she placed third in the female biathlon six-kilometre sprint. Arnold finished with a time of 19:16.3, according to a Team Saskatchewan news release.

Coming in fifth place was Regina athlete Jaelyn Selinger, who finished with a time of 19:36.9, a mere 0.4 of a second behind the fourth place finisher.

Other Team Sask. members, Amelia McDonald (22:32.7) of Deer Valley and Kaycee Nord (24:59.6) of Bushell Park, finished 19th and 28th respectively.

For this years’ competitions in Prince Edward Island, Team Saskatchewan consists of 217 total athletes who are set to compete in 20 sports, the release outlined.

In addition, 74 coaches and support staff along with 26 mission staff are present for the games.

In total, 317 participants from 60 communities across the province are representing Saskatchewan.

This years’ Canada Winter Games are set run from Feb. 18 to March 5.

Week one events include: