Team Sherry Anderson defeated Team B.C’s Corryn Brown 8-7 on Thursday morning.

Team Saskatchewan is currently first in Pool B and faces Newfoundland and Labrador in their final Pool B match up Thursday evening.

“First and foremost our goal was to get into the championship round,” Skip Sherry Anderson said.

Anderson is making her 10th Scotties appearance. Third Nancy Martin and second Chaelynn Kitz are rookies, while lead Breanne Knapp has been to two Scotties as a fifth.

“I really wanted to do that for these girls because I know they want to play more on arena ice in this setting,” Anderson said following their win. “We’re at the Scotties, we’re here in a bubble, we might as well curl because that’s all we got to do,”

There are no fans allowed at the Winsport Arena in Calgary, making for a much different atmosphere at the Women’s Curling National Championships.

“I heard the toilet flush,” Anderson laughed. “[While] holding the brook, we were in the corner and the toilet flushes and I have never heard that at a Scotties before in my life.”

“You can hear every voice, even conversations in the concourse,” said Knapp.

Of the 16 remaining scenarios, only one has Saskatchewan being forced to play a tiebreaker on Friday morning. 10 of the possible outcomes has Team Anderson finishing first, while four have the squad coming second and one puts Saskatchewan in third.

In Draw 18, if Saskatchewan loses to Team Sarah Hill from Newfoundland, PEI beats BC, Quebec beats New Brunswick and Manitoba beats Nunavut, Saskatchewan will be in a three way tie for fourth with Wild Card Team Fleury and PEI.