Team Saskatchewan books ticket to Brier semi-final with win over Manitoba-Dunstone

Team Saskatchewan kept their Brier hopes alive Saturday afternoon when they defeated Team Manitoba-Dunstone’s rink 6-5.

“I was trying to get my heart rate down a little, usually pretty good at that. I’m trying to sign autographs (after the game) and my hands are still shaking,” McEwen said following the victory.

However, the win did not come easy for the team as it ended up a nail biter at the end, coming down to the very last shot for skip, Mike McEwen.

“There’s a lot of factors there and I’m trying to stay within a range that I can still operate. I think I managed to stay there and that was a really good test for me and the guys. We don’t have another game today so we have time to recover from this,” he smirked.

Saskatchewan began the game with hammer and landed a draw for two to take a 2-0 lead.

In the second end, McEwen made a clutch final shot to force skip Matt Dunstone to potentially only get one and with his takeout shot that ultimately was the outcome, 2-1 for Saskatchewan after two.

The third end was a reset for the teams as Saskatchewan recorded a blank to keep the score 2-1 and the team kept the hammer heading into the fourth.

As the fourth end drew to a closem it was evident that Saskatchewan was most likely not going to be able to score more than a single. McEwen’s last shot was a takeout and roll to land his stone. 3-1 for Saskatchewan after four ends.

McEwen made a magnificent shot with his final rock to end the fifth and that forced Dunstone into a tough spot. On his final throw, Dunstone was able to get past a couple but not McEwen’s which ended with a steal of one for Saskatchewan. 4-1 after five ends.

Team Saskatchewan continued to dominate with their rock placement and force Team Dunstone in to tough draws. In the sixth end, Dunstone could not land closest to the button once again which meant another steal. It was a 5-1 lead for Saskatchewan heading into the seventh end.

The seventh end is where Dunstone started to make a comeback, landing two rocks with the hammer to make it 5-3.

In the eighth end, the comeback for Dunstone continued as he stole 1 to shorten Saskatchewan’s lead to 5-4 heading into the ninth.

“It didn’t feel too bad, even when we gave up two and even the steal in the eighth, you know it kind of sucked. I mean we would have been up six and it would’ve been game over at that point but, you know, I still had belief. Even if we gave up a steal the next end, I knew Mike was going to make the shot,” shared third, Colton Flasch.

The suspense was building heading into the tenth end as Saskatchewan gave up another steal of one in the ninth. It was a tie game, 5-5, as Saskatchewan had the hammer heading into what would be the final end.

“Sometimes you don’t know what’s good for you. Maybe it’s good I missed that one. Because I had to make the shot for all intents and purposes to have a shot to win the Brier,” said McEwen.

McEwen’s second last throw forced Dunstone to make a takeout with his final as Saskatchewan was sitting shot rock. Dunstone landed the takeout to now force McEwen to do the same. It all came down to the final shot in the tenth end. McEwen landed for one to take the 6-5 victory.

Saskatchewan will player the loser of Saturday night’s semi-final draw between Team Canada and Team Alberta-Bottcher.