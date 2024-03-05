Team Saskatchewan bounces back from defeat, beats Alberta's Sluchinski

After Team Saskatchewan suffered their first loss at the Brier on Monday evening, they rebounded with a big win over Team Alberta-Sluchinski on Tuesday afternoon.

“That was a really good bounce back for us. We got fortunate they made some mistakes in the second end to give us that three. Overall we really settled in and played a good seven ends after that first end,” said skip, Mike McEwen.

Saskatchewan did not have a good opening end, not only did they begin without the hammer but Sluchinski was left to make a draw on his final shot and successfully landed three red stones. That made it 3-0 for Alberta after one end.

But McEwen did not appear shaken up by the rough start as he answered back in the second end. After a missed double-takeout from Sluchinski on his final shot, McEwen made his second successful draw and with an extra yellow stone already in the house Saskatchewan tied it up, 3-3, after two ends.

“We’re not a team that dwells on things too long. Fortunately we didn’t let our body language get too bad after the first end and bounced back,” said McEwen.

Sluchinski was held to just one rock in the third end to take a 4-3 lead as Saskatchewan had the hammer heading into the fourth.

Team Saskatchewan answered back in a big way in the fourth end as they picked up four to take a 7-4 lead heading into the fifth end.

“You don’t want to fall back too quickly. So this was a really big game for us to rebound, keep that buffer, you know keep that win-loss buffer, and head-to-head kind of thing,” explained McEwen who is referring to their pool B standings.

The fifth end was a cluster of rocks in the button and in order to avoid a messy situation Sluchinski tossed his final stone out of play to just take the guaranteed stone already in the house. That made it 7-5 for Saskatchewan after five ends.

A big double takeout from McEwen to finish off the sixth end put Saskatchewan up 10-5 heading into the seventh.

The seventh round was a steal of one for Saskatchewan as they lengthened their lead to 11-5.

The eight end would serve as the final one for this matchup as Sluchinski landed one. They would call it quits after that for an 11-6 final.

“We got a two game day tomorrow so it might be a different picture,” McEwen said while smirking.

“They’re (Team Jamie Koe) playing as a team so I expect them to give us a really good game. You know our ‘B game’ is not going to do it,” he shared. “Playing Jamie Koe tomorrow is a big head to head situation plus he’s only got one loss.”