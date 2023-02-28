Team Saskatchewan captures 17 medals so far at 2023 Canada Winter Games
Team Saskatchewan is making strides in their efforts at the Canada Winter Games, recording 17 medals after 10 days of competition.
Saskatchewan’s male hockey squad put in an impressive performance on Feb. 25, ultimately coming out with a silver medal after a 2-3 double overtime loss against Team Ontario.
Congratulations, @GoTeamOntario pic.twitter.com/jPfY0uXfw2— Team Sask (@goteamsask) February 26, 2023
On Saturday, Saskatchewan’s ringette team made history, capturing bronze in a 5-4 overtime victory against PEI.
Team Sask.’s last medal in the winter sport was a bronze in the 1999 Winter Games, a team that included current head coach Mel Brockman.
Team Rugg, Saskatchewan’s female curling squad, left PEI with a fourth place finish in an extra end loss to Team Quebec.
An incredible story of @RingetteSask getting back on the @CanadaGames podium.
��️https://t.co/ZUxaf4geC0 pic.twitter.com/js2hXvLNcM
Team Sask. currently sits in fifth in medal standings, trailing behind Quebec (78), B.C (52), Ontario (45) and Alberta (43).
A full schedule of Canada Winter Games events can be found here.
The last day of competitions is scheduled for March. 5.
