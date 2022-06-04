Teams pull a heavy plane to raise funds for North Bay charities

Rope in hand, pulling with all their might, a team of utility workers puts their backs into it scrambling a heavy airplane across the finish line.

The 'Enbridge Gassers' are one of the teams that competed in the 'Pull For United Way' event Friday morning.

"It's all about being a team. So we can hear everyone yell 'Pull, pull, pull,' and if we're all together, let's do it,” said Anna Iati, one of the team's members.

The United Way of Northeastern Ontario partnered with 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base North Bay and Voyageur Airways to bring the 'Pull For United Way' back onto the tarmac.

The goal is for teams of 10 to pull a 30,000-lb jetliner 100 feet at the fastest speed for bragging rights.

"This is my first time pulling. I am ready to win or at least not come last, ha ha," laughed 'Elon Muskokas' team member Stephen Lee.

"You need to get the airplane moving by putting all your weight into it and then once it's moving you keep the momentum going."

To participate, the teams collect donations for the United Way's Community Fund, which supports local charities.

The plane pull started in 2017. It was an idea that was started through the military base.

"This is going to be my second time," said Col. Richard Jolette, the base commander. "People are asking me, 'why do you have gloves in your hands?' Because I’ve done this before and know what it's about."

It didn't take place in either 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year, we're proudly funding The Gathering Place, the PADDLE program, Frontier College and the Packsack Smiles program as well," United Way Northeastern Ontario spokesperson Katherine Cockburn said.

Dennis Chippa, the executive director of The Gathering Place, spoke to the teams before the pull. He began by saying the yearly event has helped the soup kitchen grow.

"They were instrumental in us starting up our outreach program, which was right in the middle of the pandemic," Chippa said. "United Way would check on us, emotionally and mentally, all throughout the entire pandemic. We were in regular contact with the United Way about how we were coping."

Cockburn estimates roughly $12,000 total has been raised from the first three pulls. She is hoping this year's total will be a record-breaker.