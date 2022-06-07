'Tears of joy': B.C. couple plan dream trip to Paris after lotto win

A Prince George couple's dream of a Parisian vacation is about to become a reality, thanks to a recent lotto win that they hope will set them up for a comfortable retirement.

Marion and Gary Gunther won the $1 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot on June 1 with a Quick Pick ticket bought at a local grocery store.

The morning after the draw, Marion told the BC Lottery Corporation, she woke up early to scan the tickets using an app on her phone.

“Not thinking at all, I started scanning the first ticket, not a winner, scanned the next ticket, $1 million, scanned the third ticket, not a winner, and then I realized what I saw,” she told BCLC.

“I started to cry tears of joy.”

Marion said when she told her son, he had a suggestion of how to spend some of the money.

"My son said to me, ‘It’s about time you do something for yourself, and I see a plane ticket to Paris in your future,'” she recalled when speaking to BCLC.

Describing the prize as "life-changing," Marion said she's already told her boss how she plans to spend the bulk of it.

"My boss gave us both a hug after I told him I was going to retire,” she told BCLC.

According to BCLC. The odds of winning the prize the Gunthers did depends on how many $3 tickets are sold for the $1 million Guaranteed Prize Draw. The odds of winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot are one in 13,983,816.