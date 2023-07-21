'Technical issue' forces U.K. couple to end transatlantic balloon flight early in Newfoundland

As Deborah Scholes piloted a helium balloon over Newfoundland toward the open Atlantic early Friday, she had an important but difficult decision to make: forge ahead or trust her gut.

Deborah and Mike Scholes left Sussex, N.B., on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. with the goal of completing a transatlantic balloon trip, landing in Spain in about a week. The journey ultimately ended early with the Scholes and their balloon making a safe, controlled landing just after sunrise in central Newfoundland.

“There were technical issues,” said Deborah in an interview Friday afternoon. “Like with any big project, everything has to line up. And it just didn’t line up. It wouldn’t have been right to have carried on.”

Before lifting off, both Deborah and Mike said the first few hours of their balloon journey over land would be critical in determining if everything was working properly for the remainder of the trip.

“When you’re going out over a great big ocean, that’s a different ball game altogether and everything has to be absolutely right,” said Deborah. “And it just wasn’t. And as much as we wanted to do it, it would not have been okay.”

“This was beyond being able to fly on safely over a large ocean.”

Deborah didn’t want to elaborate Friday on specifics about the technical issues.

“I’ve got to process it first,” said Deborah with a laugh. “Even with the issues we had, it was a beautiful flight.”

This is the longest flight Deborah has ever piloted. She regularly competes in long-distance hot air balloon flying competitions, and has flown balloons across the English Channel and the Alps.

The trip has been a fundraiser for Blind Veterans UK.

Mike, a former Royal Navy Pilot, began to lose his sight at the end of 2007. He ran a passenger ballooning company for several years.

‘WE’LL BE DOING SOME NICE, EASY FLYING’

The Scholes have faced multiple interruptions getting in the air, from winds blowing the wrong direction to French military exercises in the east Atlantic.

Before that, a worldwide shortage of helium, pandemic travel restrictions, and health challenges caused further delays.

“In total, we’re talking eight years, and it’s a bit consuming,” said Deborah. “It just completely takes everything over.”

The couple said this latest setback wouldn’t dull their adventurous spirit and passion for flying balloons, but stopped short of making any final word on this particular trip.

“Initially, we won’t be doing anything,” said Deborah. “We’ll be doing some nice, easy flying.”

The couple from West Sussex, South East England said they would also eventually return to Sussex, N.B., where they waited seven weeks for ideal flying conditions.