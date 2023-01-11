iHeartRadio

Teck Metals fined $2.2M for 2019 effluent spill into Columbia River


The Columbia River and downtown Trail, B.C., are seen in this undated file photo. (shutterstock.com)

Environment and Climate Change Canada says Teck Metals Ltd., a subsidiary of Teck Resources Ltd., has been ordered to pay $2.2 million in federal and provincial fines for an effluent spill into the Columbia River.

The government department says in a release that Teck earlier pleaded guilty to two charges laid under the federal Fisheries Act and one charge under British Columbia's Environmental Management Act.

The charges stem from a February 2019 release of effluent into the Columbia River, which the government says was caused by a leak from the company's fertilizer operations in Warfield, B.C.

The government says the low-pH effluent was harmful to fish.

Environment and Climate Change Canada investigated the spill and found that the 2.5-million-litre discharge resulted from numerous operational errors.

They say that Teck will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry and the federal fine of $2 million will go to the government's Environmental Damages Fund.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2023.

