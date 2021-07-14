Tecumseh approves purchase of high water rescue vehicle
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The Town of Tecumseh is ready for the next big flood.
Town council approved the purchase of a high water rescue vehicle at Tuesday's meeting, at a cost of nearly $131,000 USD.
The company Acela Inc., makes rescue vehicles which can operate in depths of 50 inches of water.
With maximum depths of inland town flooding at 48 inches — based on the 100-year lake level — the vehicle should be capable of helping during flood events.
The vehicle can carry 17 people with space for wheelchairs and includes a powerlift fate to help load and unload.
There’s no Canadian manufacturer, so the order went stateside and delivery is expected in four to five months.
