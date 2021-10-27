Tecumseh Centennial to replace Corn Fest in 2022

The Town of Tecumseh will be hosting a centennial celebration instead of its annual corn festival next summer.

Town officials say resumption of the Tecumseh Corn Festival has been postponed until 2023 so the town can focus on a three-day centennial celebration next year.

A Mayor’s Task Force is making plans for the Town’s 100th anniversary celebration, which will be held July 2-4, 2022.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, the corn festival was last held in 2019, after which a review of the programming was done.

As well as the July 2022 celebration, the 100th anniversary theme will be incorporated into all smaller town events next year, according to a report by Paul Anthony, director of Parks and Recreation Services.