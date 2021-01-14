For a second year, Tecumseh is cancelling its annual corn festival.

The director of Parks and Recreation made the announcement during budget talks Wednesday evening.

Paul Anthony said by now planning is usually well underway for the three-day Corn Fest, which usually takes place at the end of August.

However, uncertainty remains on whether large gatherings will be allowed by the end of summer, and how many people will have been vaccinated.

Anthony is hoping to redirect the town’s financial portion, $68,000, to smaller events where numbers can be more easily controlled.