Tecumseh driver suspended due to trailer issues on Highway 401


A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Elgin County OPP have issued a three-day driver's licence suspension after a traffic stop involving a Tecumseh driver.

An officer with the Chatham Detachment stopped a passenger vehicle travelling on the westbound Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent on Wednesday at 11:36 p.m. Police say the vehicle was observed pulling a trailer with no licence plate or functioning rear lights.

The investigating officer suspected the driver had consumed alcohol and administered a roadside Approved Screening Device (ASD) test, registering an Alert.

As a result, a 36-year-old of Tecumseh was issued a seven-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and charged with:

  • Draw trailer, no plate
  • No red light on rear of trailer

The Elgin OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

12