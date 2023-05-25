Tecumseh driver suspended due to trailer issues on Highway 401
Elgin County OPP have issued a three-day driver's licence suspension after a traffic stop involving a Tecumseh driver.
An officer with the Chatham Detachment stopped a passenger vehicle travelling on the westbound Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent on Wednesday at 11:36 p.m. Police say the vehicle was observed pulling a trailer with no licence plate or functioning rear lights.
The investigating officer suspected the driver had consumed alcohol and administered a roadside Approved Screening Device (ASD) test, registering an Alert.
As a result, a 36-year-old of Tecumseh was issued a seven-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and charged with:
- Draw trailer, no plate
- No red light on rear of trailer
The Elgin OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.
