Tecumseh grandma wins $100,000 with Encore

A Tecumseh grandmother is celebrating a 100,000 lotto win.

Carmen Linwood matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Aug. 16, 2022 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

The 65-year-old mother of two and grandmother of five, said when she checked her ticket on the OLG App, she couldn’t believe it.

“I couldn’t scream because my grandkids were sleeping so I had to do a silent dance,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I’ve had many sleepless nights since then.”

Carmen said she woke up her husband to tell him about the big win.

“It took him a while to understand what I was saying. He couldn’t believe it either,” she said.

Plans for her new-found fortune include paying some bills, sharing with family, and taking a vacation.

The winning ticket was purchased at London Husky Travel Centre on Westchester Bourne in Belmont.