Tecumseh keeps Gary McNamara as mayor
Tecumseh residents will have the same mayor after the municipal election on Monday.
Gary McNamara has been acclaimed as mayor for the second term in a row.
McNamara was first elected to Tecumseh Council in 1991. He was elected deputy mayor in 1998. He was elected to his first of five mayoral terms in 2003. He was re-elected in 2006, acclaimed in 2010, elected in 2014 and acclaimed again in 2018.
McNamara was also elected as Essex County Warden on Dec. 12, 2018.
Some other members of Tecumseh council have also been acclaimed - deputy mayor Joe Bachetti and Ward 4 councillor Brian Houston.
The Town of Tecumseh conducted municipal and school board elections using the internet and telephone voting methods. Voting began on Oct. 14 until Election Day at 8 p.m. online at tecumsehvotes.ca or the telephone number provided in a voter information letter.
COUNCIL RESULTS:
Ward 1: Alicia Higgison
Ward 2: James Dorner
Ward 3: Alex Ilijoski
Ward 4: Brian Houston (acclaimed)
Ward 5: Tanis Jobin
-
Premier Smith calls on Calgary council, Flames to work toward new arenaPremier Danielle Smith says Calgary needs a new 'world class event centre arena' and the time to commence with the project is 'now.'
-
'One tough hockey player': McDavid OK after scary crash into the goalpostA quiet fell over the crowd at Rogers Place Monday. The Edmonton Oilers captain was down on the ice, his face buried in his gloved hands.
-
The Boathouse redevelopment inches closerThe proposed redevelopment of the Boathouse in the heart of Victoria Park is one step closer to fruition after a heritage application submission.
-
Police looking for items linked to ongoing homicide investigationBrantford Police Service investigators are seeking help from the public to locate items associated with a recent, ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Nova Scotia man’s murder added to crime reward programThe homicide of Donald (Donny) Derrick Lohnes has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program on the second anniversary of his murder.
-
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over weekend, wastewater signal downWastewater monitoring has shown a significant decline in the viral signal in the past two weeks.
-
N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations remain stableNew Brunswick is reporting nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.
-
Assault victim dies after being released from hospital, second-degree murder charge laid: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has laid a second-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old man died two days after being released from hospital following an assault.
-
Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1Until then it’s a park without a name.