Tecumseh looking at proposed tax increase of 4.4 per cent

The Town of Tecumseh is eyeing a municipal tax rate increase of 4.4 per cent in the New Year.

Officials say the proposed 2023 operating budget provides for current municipal programs and services.

As well as maintaining the high standard of services that residents have grown accustomed to.

Mayor Gary McNamara says high inflation, rising construction costs and increases in the cost of insurance are leading to the tax increase.

He tells AM800 News some of last year’s projects will have to go back out for tendering because they're just no longer attainable.

Some highlights in the budget include increased contributions to capital reserves and staffing enhancements.

McNamara is confident council will get the tax increase to under 4 per cent.

Council will deliberate the proposed budget at a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.