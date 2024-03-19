Tecumseh looks at 'vandal proofing' park after damage
Tecumseh officials are expressing disappointment after vandalism at a practice baseball diamond at Lacasse Park caused between $5,000 and $10,000 in damage.
The town says a vehicle drove onto the diamond Sunday and was doing 'donuts' in the field and on the diamond.
The vandalism caused extensive damage to the clay infield and the grass area.
The town says police have been notified and images captured by neighbours have been handed over to investigators.
“Grass is one thing. Repairing a ball diamond or ball field like that takes a little more effort and energy here,” said Beth Gignac, director of community and recreation services. “This area here will be reconfigured and redesigned both to support additional park use. More parking and also to ensure we're vandal proofing this aspect of the park.”
~ With files from CTV's Bob Bellacicco.
