A 31-year-old Tecumseh mas has been charged after police say he stole a snowmobile.

A complaint by a citizen on Dec. 27 resulted in Tecumseh OPP officers investigating an operator of a snowmobile. Police seized a yellow Ski-Doo MXZ.

Further investigation by the Community Street Crime Unit identified the Ski-Doo was one of the outstanding snowmobiles previously reported stolen on Dec. 2, to officers at the Lakeshore Detachment.

Police are still seeking assistance in locating an orange 2005 Artic Cat FZ.

The Tecumseh man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and is scheduled to appear in Windsor Ontario Court of Justice Feb. 9.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.