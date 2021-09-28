Tecumseh man found in canoe and charged with break-in

Chatham-Kent OPP say they found a Tecumseh man in a canoe and charged him with breaking into a property on Martin Island.

Police received a report of a missing person on Monday, Sept. 20.

On Sept. 24, OPP responded to a report of a break and enter to a property on Martin Island on Lake St Clair.

As a result of the investigation, police say a man was located in a canoe and was arrested by officers without incident.

Chatham-Kent OPP have charged Erik Matthew Somogyvary, 40, with the following offences;

Break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence,

Theft Under $5000.00

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000

Mischief

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on Oct. 15, 2021.