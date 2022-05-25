iHeartRadio

Tecumseh moves forward with pilot project to help with rat removal

FILE - A rat looks on in the Saint Jacques Tower park, in the center of Paris, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. (AP Photo / Francois Mori)

The Town of Tecumseh has a new plan to help homeowners get rid of rats.

The town is piloting a project that will subsidize the cost of eradicating rodents from residential properties.

If approved by council, property owners would apply for a rebate if they hire an approved pest control company.

More details will be released once the town selects a service provider.

