Tecumseh moves forward with pilot project to help with rat removal
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The Town of Tecumseh has a new plan to help homeowners get rid of rats.
The town is piloting a project that will subsidize the cost of eradicating rodents from residential properties.
If approved by council, property owners would apply for a rebate if they hire an approved pest control company.
More details will be released once the town selects a service provider.
-
Man injured at Bedford worksite taken to hospital: policeA 47-year-old man was sent to hospital early Wednesday morning after being injured at a worksite in Bedford, N.S.
-
'It's like walking on Mars to me': B.C. senior still paying mortgage on 'not liveable' property after November floodsMonths after devastating flooding, a B.C. senior is still paying a mortgage on a home that no longer exists and a property that he says has been assessed at $1.
-
Orillia traffic complaint leads to impaired driving charges: OPPA Waubaushene, Ont. man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic complaint from an Orillia business.
-
Monkeypox 'has nothing to do with' COVID-19, B.C. physician saysWhile more monkeypox cases were confirmed in Canada this week, B.C. still doesn't have any known infections, said a local physician who shared what experts know so far about the disease.
-
Federal and provincial governments spend $1.6 million on affordable housing projects in N.B.The provincial and federal governments are spending a combined $1.6 million to construct and renovate 56 affordable housing units in northeastern New Brunswick.
-
Power outage forces Kitchener school to close early WednesdayJ F Carmichael Public School will close early Wednesday, the Waterloo Region District School Board said in a tweet posted at 1:20 p.m.
-
Supply chain issues mean Calgary Marathon medals won't arrive for race dayParticipants in this year's 58th Servus Calgary Marathon won't receive medals when they finish – at least not initially.
-
Sudbury candidate, trucker convoy organizer named in $306M lawsuitA candidate in the provincial election in Greater Sudbury has been named in a $306 million lawsuit related to last winter's trucker convoy in Ottawa.
-
Northwest Edmonton road closed after 2-vehicle collisionA two-vehicle crash shut down traffic in the area of 149 Street and 131 Avenue Wednesday morning.