Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying three persons of interest following a break and enter at a Tecumseh business.

Police say on Feb. 18, OPP officers from the Tecumseh detachment received a complaint of a break and enter to a business sin the 5000 block of Walker Road.

The Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) investigated the incident, prompting police to seek the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Essex County CSCU.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.