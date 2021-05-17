Tecumseh OPP investigate vandalism to 13 dump trucks

Tecumseh OPP are investigating after 13 dump trucks were vandalized in Tecumseh on May 10.

Officers responded to a mischief call in the 12000 block of Tecumseh Road East in the Town of Tecumseh where a local business reported to police he arrived to work in the morning and found significant damaged to 13 dump trucks sometime overnight.

The damage caused to the machinery is in excess of $15,000.

OPP want to remind all residents that if they see anything suspicious to please contact the police immediately. If anyone is found committing acts of mischief, appropriate charges will be laid.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.