Tecumseh opts in for cannabis retail

The Town of Tecumseh has decided to opt in to cannabis retail.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, council accepted a report from administration which recommended they give consideration to retail cannabis.

Tecumseh is the last municipality in Essex County to opt in.

Council also heard from the Ontario Cannabis Store, who is the sole wholesaler to Ontario’s cannabis retailers.

According to the OCS, the legal market has grown since legalization, while reducing the illegal market.

“It’s the safety aspect of the product at the end of the day we’ve gotta have better quality control and to eliminate the illegal market,” says mayor Gary McNamara.

“I think that should be the end goal.”

Report from administration also states a 30-day consultation for residents was launched in April for feedback on whether to opt in or not.

There were 36 comments provided.