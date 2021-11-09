Tecumseh proposes 4.25 per cent tax increase in 2022 budget

Tecumseh Council is looking at a proposed 4.25 per cent property tax increase in the 2022 budget.

The proposed budget is on Tuesday night’s council agenda.

The 4.25 per cent proposed increase would be $79 more on a home assessed at $250,000.

Budget deliberations are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m.

The overall consolidated levy increase (town, county and education) is expected to be 2.81 per cent. There was a 2.41 per cent property tax increase in the 2021 Tecumseh budget.