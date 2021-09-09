Tecumseh resident faces multiple charges following Essex County crime spree
Essex County OPP have made an arrest in a string of property crimes and vehicle thefts that have been happening throughout the county since March.
Police say the OPP’s Community Street Crimes Unit along with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team found the suspect, who allegedly stole vehicles as well as tools and other goods, in Tecumseh on Tuesday where he was arrested without incident.
Police have arrested Tecumseh resident Paul Antaya, 32, who is facing the following charges:
- Theft Under $5,000
- Break and Enter, commit indictable offence
- Mischief Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
- Possess Break in Instruments
- Breach Release Order, curfew
The accused has been remanded into custody pending a future court date.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com
-
