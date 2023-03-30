Tecumseh residents feel town is safe, would like more affordable housing: survey

Residents shared their feedback about life in Tecumseh and according to a recent citizen satisfaction survey, 95 per cent say they have a good quality of life.

The Town of Tecumseh recently completed its biennial citizen satisfaction survey which showed local residents are quite satisfied with what their town has to offer.

The 2023 survey revealed that 97 per cent of residents are either very satisfied (62 per cent), or somewhat satisfied (35 per cent) with services provided by the town. According to officials, this score has shown some improvement since the town’s last survey, and still ranks very high compared to other Canadian towns and cities.

“Council values this public engagement process that continues to assist in developing strategic priorities for the Town and finding better ways to provide services to our citizens,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “We are pleased with the results of the survey, we thank our residents for taking the time to participate, and we will endeavour to focus on areas of improvement.”

The results were presented during the town’s regular council meeting on Tuesday.

Residents rated Tecumseh high as being a safe place to live and raise a family, but it scores lowest when it comes to buying an affordable home.

Other survey highlights include:

95 per cent of residents feel they have a good or very good quality of life

8 in 10 residents feel the Town is going in the right direction

90 per cent of residents feel the Town is a safe place to live

95 per cent of those that have visited the Town’s website were able to find what they were looking for

94 per cent are satisfied or very satisfied with the services provided by the Town

94 per cent feel they receive average to very good value for their tax dollar

Taxation\rising costs along with road and infrastructure were top of mind issues

A new question this year resulted in 9 in 10 residents stating they are likely to recommend the Town of Tecumseh to friends and family as a place to live

The full report is available online.