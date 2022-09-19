Tecumseh residents take part in return of Terry Fox Run

Rosemary Kennette had many members of her family at the return of the Terry Fox Run in the Town of Tecumseh Sunday morning.

“Just look around and see all of this. It’s just amazing,” she said gazing over to the large turnout of supporters.

“They really are an inspiration,” said event chair Jan Wright. “They give us hope. They’re living proof that the research is working.”

The event was last held in 2019.

“It’s just so nice to be back,” said Wright. “We really didn’t know what to expect with COVID and how comfortable people are in big crowds but we have a big crowd.”

Over a thousand people participated in the event which saw cancer survivors start with a small parade to the starting line. They were greeted with loud and continuous applause.

There were 2 km and 5 km loop walkers, runners, wheelers and riders.

Last year just over $70,000 was raised from virtual donations. In 25 years the Tecumseh Terry Fox Run has raised over $1.1 million to help fund cancer research across Canada.

“There are 13 projects going on across the country,” said Wright.