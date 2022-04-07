Windsor police have charged a driver after a two-vehicle crash in east Windsor
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor police have charged a driver after a two-vehicle crash in east Windsor.
Officers responded to the collision at Tecumseh Road East at Lauzon Parkway on Thursday morning.
One of the vehicles appeared to be on fire in photo submitted to CTV News.
Police say one person was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One driver is facing a charge under the Highway Traffic Act.
The road was closed for a short time due to fluid and debris on the roadway from the collision.
