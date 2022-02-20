Tecumseh Road West at Huron Church Road reopens to traffic

Tecumseh Road West at Huron Church Road reopened to traffic Sunday, about one week after a blockade leading to the Ambassador Bridge was cleared.

The majority of Huron Church Rd. has been blocked to cross-town traffic for about a week as police continue to watch over the area.

“Arrangements are currently underway to reopen Tecumseh Road at Huron Church today. My thanks to all residents for their support of the Windsor police as they work to balance everyone’s needs during this trying time,” Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a tweet update Sunday.

Demonstrators protesting COVID-19 mandates set up a blockade with transport trucks, pickups and trailers on Huron Church Road Monday, Feb. 7, disrupting traffic to the Ambassador Bridge.

After clearing the blockade following an injunction, police put up barricades along the east-west roads to prevent pop-up protests.

Tecumseh Road West at Huron Church Road reopened Sunday afternoon.

Police say those looking to turn onto Huron Church northbound from Tecumseh Rd. W are reminded it remains open for bridge traffic only.

