Tecumseh sends out voter information letters, here’s how to cast your vote in the municipal election

Residents in Tecumseh will be able to cast their vote in the upcoming municipal and school board elections using internet and telephone voting methods starting on Oct. 14.

Voting period will start on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8:30 a.m. and will end on Election Day, Monday, Oct. 24 at8 p.m. online at tecumsehvotes.ca or by using the phone number on your voter information letter.

Residents on the voters’ list were mailed a voter information letter (VIL) on Monday. The letter includes their personal identification number (PIN) and voting instructions.

Town officials say residents who have not received their VIL by Oct. 14 should contact the Tecumseh Election hotline at 519-735-2743.

Voters are reminded to check their mailboxes and to keep their VIL in a safe place until the voting period starts.

Voter information centres will be set up to help eligible electors with voting and getting a VIL if they have not voted or need to change their voter information.

The information centres will offer voters a computer, iPad or phone to cast their votes during the following times:

Tecumseh Town Hall:

Weekdays: Oct. 14- 21 8:30 a.m. -6 p.m.

Saturday: Oct. 22 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Election Day: Oct. 24 8:30 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Maidstone Recreation Centre

Saturday: Oct. 15 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Eligible voters who are inside Town Hall after 8 p.m. on Election Day, will only be able to vote using town computers. All other internet and telephone voting will stop at 8 p.m.

For further information or assistance with Voter Information Centres, call 519-735-2743.