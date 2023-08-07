Tecumseh teen charged with stunt driving

Essex County OPP stopped a vehicle that was travelling 111 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone. The incident happened on Manning Road in Lakeshore around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The 19-year-old driver from Tecumseh had their license suspended and vehicle impounded, and was given a stunt driving charge.

OPP would like to remind motorists to stay safe and slow down this holiday long weekend.