Tecumseh teen charged with stunt driving
Multi-Media Journalist
Fiona Robertson
Essex County OPP stopped a vehicle that was travelling 111 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone. The incident happened on Manning Road in Lakeshore around 11 p.m. Sunday.
The 19-year-old driver from Tecumseh had their license suspended and vehicle impounded, and was given a stunt driving charge.
OPP would like to remind motorists to stay safe and slow down this holiday long weekend.
