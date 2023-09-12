Tecumseh to consider suspending COVID-19 vaccine policy
The Town of Tecumseh is being asked to consider suspending its COVID-19 vaccination policy.
It is the last Essex County municipality with a policy still in place.
A report is going to Tecumseh council on Tuesday evening. It recommends suspending its employee vaccination policy.
The current policy has not been revised since it was approved by council on Sept. 8, 2021.
Ontario removed COVID-19 mandates regarding wearing a mask and screening of employees/customers in March 2022.
The report said the current guidance recommends staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots, but does not require or recommend employers develop a vaccination policy for COVID-19 vaccination.
Vaccine policies were suspended in Kingsville, Essex and LaSalle in March 2022, Lakeshore in May 2022, and Windsor in November 2022.
Leamington ended its policy in January 2023, Amherstburg in March 2023, and the County of Essex fully rescinded its policy in May 2023.
