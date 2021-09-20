Ted Falk holds on to Provencher riding
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
CTV Decision Desk is declaring that Ted Falk of the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Provencher.
With 12 of 222 polls reporting, Falk has received 49 per cent of the vote.
Falk has represented the riding since 2013.
This is a developing story.
