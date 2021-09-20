iHeartRadio

Ted Falk holds on to Provencher riding

Ted Falk will once again represent the riding of Provencher.

CTV Decision Desk is declaring that Ted Falk of the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Provencher.

With 12 of 222 polls reporting, Falk has received 49 per cent of the vote.

Falk has represented the riding since 2013.

This is a developing story.

12