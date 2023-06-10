iHeartRadio

Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber for years of attacks that killed 3, dies in prison at 81


image.jpg
Theodore 'Ted' Kaczynski, the Harvard-educated mathematician who retreated to a dingy shack in the Montana wilderness and ran a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others, died Saturday. He was 81.
12