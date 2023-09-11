Teddy-bear toss headlines Oil Kings' promo schedule

Limber up those throwing arms: The Edmonton Oil Kings' teddy-bear toss night is less than three months away.

The major junior hockey squad announced the popular annual event that collects stuffed animals for the 630 CHED Santas Anonymous charity for Friday, Dec. 1, at Rogers Place against the Everett Silvertips.

The Oil Kings said in a media release on Monday they expect the all-time number of stuffies thrown by fans will exceed 150,000 this year. So far, the charitable effort has raised 146,930. Last year, fans tossed 13,111 bears.

Also on the Oil Kings' promotional schedule are a special Thanksgiving Day matinee on Oct. 9 in support of the Edmonton Food Bank — with fans encouraged to bring boxes of macaroni and cheese to shake as noise-makers against the Lethbridge Hurricanes that can then be donated — and the popular Star Wars Night game on Dec. 9 against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Oil Kings 2023-24 promotional games: