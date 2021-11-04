Teddy Bear Toss returns at the Aud

The Teddy Bear Toss is back!

The beloved hockey tradition will return to the Aud in Kitchener after a two-year hiatus.

The Kitchener Rangers are asking fans to bring a new teddy bear to their December 7 game against the London Knights.

Once the hometown team scores their first goal, the stuffed toys will be tossed onto the ice.

All the bears will be collected and donated to local organizations.

The 2020 OHL season was put on hold due to the pandemic, so this is the first Teddy Bear Toss since December 2019.

More than 11,052 bears were collected at that event.