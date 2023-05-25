Tee up for 17th Annual Kevin Lord Memorial Spring Classic

The Kevin Lord Memorial Foundation is hosting its 17th annual golf tournament on Saturday to raise money for brain tumours, kids with cancer and other charitable organizations.

Participants are welcome to join the Spring Classic tournament.

The golf course will open at 11:00 a.m.

The Kevin Lord Memorial Golf Tournament has an initial entry fee of $140 per golfer and $560 per team, which allows access to 18 holes of golf, lunch and winning prizes.