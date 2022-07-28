Teen, 16, charged for driving 171km/h on Highway 400: OPP

A young driver who police say just got his G2 has had his licence suspended for allegedly speeding more than 70 km/h over the limit on Highway 400.

Aurora OPP says the 16-year-old boy was stopped around 1 a.m. on Thursday for driving 171 kilometres per hour along the highway.

Police say the vehicle he was in was towed to an impound yard for 14 days because of the charge.

"Daddy wasn't too happy when he came to pick him up," police stated on social media.

In Ontario, drivers caught stunt driving face immediate penalties, including a 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment at the owner's expense.

Motorists stopped for travelling 50 km/h or more over the limit a road or highway with a limit above 80 km/h face a stunt driving charge.