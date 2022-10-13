Teen, 17, killed in single-vehicle rollover near Consort, Alta.
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
A truck pulling a trailer and skid steer rolled over Thursday morning, killing a teenager on Highway 41 near Consort, Alta.
RCMP officers responded to the single-vehicle rollover close to Township 325 around 9:36 a.m.
The driver and only truck occupant was declared dead at the scene and later identified as a male 17-year-old teen.
According to investigators, witnesses said the truck went off the road and an overcorrection caused it to roll.
Occupational Health and Safety is also investigating the incident.
The highway was closed for several hours as emergency crews cleared the scene.
Consort is around 300 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.
-
William Osler Health System emergency departments experiencing ‘longer than usual wait times’William Osler Health System is warning about longer than normal wait times at its emergency departments.
-
What happened to BramptonU? New audit reveals $500k spent on failed proposalThe City of Brampton spent more than half a million dollars putting together a proposal for a university that never went past the planning stage, according to a partial forensic audit that was ultimately halted before its completion.
-
This is how much it costs to rent a one-bedroom apartment in OttawaThe cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa inched closer to $2,000 a month in September, as renters saw a double-digit increase in rental rates.
-
Three arrested after police seize catalytic converters, motorcycle in CambridgeThree Cambridge residents are facing charges after police executed a search warrant at a home.
-
Videogames can potentially trigger cardiac arrest in susceptible children, study findsPlaying videogames could trigger a potentially fatal cardiac episode in children with existing heart conditions, according to an international study published this week.
-
Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries after crash in GriesbachA person is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in north Edmonton Friday evening.
-
'Freezing this winter': Some analysts worry about high heating costsSoaring diesel prices are sparking worry about what people will have to pay to heat their homes this winter.
-
Advance voting numbers up as Vancouver's mayoral race tightensMore people have voted early in this year's municipal election compared to the 2018 election, according to numbers from Vancouver and Surrey.
-
MacEwan University creates artist-in-residence program honouring Gene ZwozdeskyMacEwan University established a new program to help deepen connections between Ukraine and Canada while honouring a former MLA.