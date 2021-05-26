Teen driver accused in crash that killed 2 kids in Vaughan, Ont. granted $300,000 bail

The Richmond Hill teen driver accused of striking and killing two children who were playing on their Vaughan, Ont. driveway was granted a $300,000 bail in a Newmarket court on Wednesday.

According to police, a 10-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother were playing on their driveway on May 16, alongside a neighbour who was helping them fix a bike when the three individuals were struck by a black Mercedes-Benz sedan around noon.

The siblings later died in hospital. The neighbour was also taken to hospital but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An online fundraiser supported by the family identifies the children as 10-year-old Anaya and four-year-old Jax.

Police took a 16-year-old into custody at the scene. He faces six charges, including two counts of criminal negligence causing death, two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

These charges have not yet been proven in court.

At a virtual bail hearing, which began on Tuesday at 9 a.m. and resumed on Wednesday morning, the 16-year-old’s shoulders were slightly slouched and his hands were placed in his lap. At times, he bowed his face into his hands or wiped his eyes on his shirt.

The virtual bail hearing is subject to a publication ban. The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

It was determined that the 16-year-old would be released on bail, however his release is subject to numerous conditions.

The suspect must remain with sureties at all times, which are his parents, in his residence, apart from medical emergencies. He can attend virtual classes throughout the pandemic and return to in-person classes when they resume, although he must be escorted by a surety.

The suspect must also not operate a vehicle or be in possession of car keys. The teen must surrender his passport within 24 hours of his release and remain in Ontario. He is not permitted to visit Athabasca drive, the location of the double fatal crash.

He is expected to return to court on June 17.